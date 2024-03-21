Jigawa Govts Speaks On Delay In Ramadan Feeding

The Jigawa State Government has revealed the process of the Ramadan feeding initiative was delayed due to making sure that the proper procedures were followed during the purchase process.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Duties Commissioner, Auwal D. Sankara on Wednesday after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

It would be recalled that the SEC had approved more than N1 billion to feed at least 300 people throughout Ramadan in each of the 10 tertiary education institutions and 609 Iftar feeding locations in the state.

The statement reads: “This is to sincerely apologise for the slight delay in the kick-off of the Ramadan Iftar Feeding Program. The delay was due to necessary procurement processes and ensuring that all due processes were followed accordingly.

“However, I am pleased to inform you that all is now set for the feeding programme to commence on Friday, 12th of Ramadan, 1445AH, which is equivalent to 22nd March, 2024.”