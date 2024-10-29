Jigawa Govt To Shut Down Schools Operating Without Official Upgrading

Share

The Jigawa State Ministry of Education on Tuesday threatened to shut down private Junior and Senior Secondary schools operating without an official upgrading process from the Ministry.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Private Schools of the Ministry, Malam Musa A. Ya’u.

According to the statement, the state government warned that any private school that commences junior or senior sections without an official upgrading process from the Ministry will be shut down.

According to the state Ministry, a committee has been set up to visit all private schools to collect annual registration fees in private schools across the state.

Musa A. Ya’u, called on private schools that are operating without approval from the ministry to obtain it before the arrival of the team.

The ministry urged the proprietors to ensure the payment of all their outstanding debts, as the team from the ministry will visit all private schools to verify that all outstanding debts are paid by each school.

