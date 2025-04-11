Jigawa Govt Solicits UBEC’s Support For Stronger Education

Share

The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has sought the support of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in addressing the critical challenges in the State’s basic education sector.

In a bid to strengthen the partnership between Jigawa State and UBEC, Governor Namadi reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to improving educational outcomes across the State.

While noting the need for deeper collaboration to tackle pressing issues such as the maintenance of infrastructure and teacher shortages, he highlighted innovative strategies being employed by the State to boost school enrolment, particularly the engagement of women as community influencers and mobilizers.

According to him, women are playing a pivotal role in raising awareness about the importance of education and encouraging parents to enroll their children, especially girls, in school.

In her response, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, commended Jigawa State for its strong track record, especially in the timely payment of counterpart funding, effective implementation of UBEC-supported projects, and commitment to transparency.

She expressed the commitment of the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to continue providing support to State governments in line with the ongoing efforts to transform basic education in Nigeria.

Garba underscored the importance of collaboration and the need to prioritize the delivery of quality education, noting that Jigawa’s dedication has earned the State increased financial support and greater access to intervention funds.

She also informed the Governor that Jigawa was among the beneficiaries of the Hope-Edu World Bank-funded project, which will soon address challenges in the basic education sector.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations and Protocol at UBEC, David Apeh, on Friday, noted that a key highlight of the meeting was UBEC’s renewed commitment to intensifying capacity-building initiatives in Jigawa State.

The statement disclosed that the Commission plans to launch targeted programs aimed at improving the skills of teachers and education managers, ultimately enhancing service delivery and learning outcomes at the basic education level.

“The visit marks a significant step forward in the collaborative effort between UBEC and the Jigawa State Government to ensure that every child has access to quality, inclusive, and equitable education,” it further read.

