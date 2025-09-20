The Jigawa State Government has confirmed its readiness to partner with individuals and organisations to boost the socio-economic welfare of its vulnerable citizens, especially women.

Hadiza Abdulwahab, the State Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, disclosed this in Dutse, the state capital, on Friday, at a colloquium with members of the Society for Women Development and Empowerment in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Abdulwahab stressed the government’s commitment to providing support to women, children and other vulnerable groups through different programs in the state.

She welcomed partners who shared the vision, saying that Jigawa State is prepared to collaborate with like-minded individuals and philanthropic organisations to support vulnerable women across the state.

In addition, the Commissioner urged the organisation to be transparent when selecting recipients of their programmes, stressing the need to extend the initiative across all parts of the state.

“The state government is committed to the welfare of vulnerable groups, and we welcome genuine partners who want to work in this direction.”

The Commissioner also pleaded for an extension of the initiative beyond the areas selected by the organisation.

New Telegraph gathered that the Jigawa State Leader of SWODEN, Adam Muhammed, on the 16th of August, explained that SWODEN was committed to empowering women and children with skills, trades and education, especially in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area

Muhammed said, “This partnership is important for the empowerment of women and the educational advancement of children in our communities.”