The Jigawa State Government has expressed deep concern over the increasing number of children suffering from malnutrition in rural areas.

Speaking on the deadly health issue on Saturday, the state government described the situation as alarming which needs an urgent intervention.

The State government made this known in a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Sambo Shehu.

He emphasized the state’s commitment to combating malnutrition, announcing the approval of N250 million for the procurement of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF).

Dr Shehu also outlined the state government’s priorities for 2025, focusing on improving routine immunization, enhancing antenatal and delivery services, and taking more aggressive action to tackle child malnutrition.

In addition to efforts in combating malnutrition, Dr. Shehu officially handed over a newly constructed and fully furnished two-bedroom staff house to the management of Abaya Primary Healthcare Center in Dutse Local Government Area.

The housing project, part of a broader initiative, is one of seven similar facilities completed across the state with funding from a monetary gift from the Governors’ Forum.

Residents of the Abaya community expressed their gratitude for the new healthcare facility and pledged their continued support for the government’s healthcare initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of the population.

