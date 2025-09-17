Jigawa Govt Approves N75bn Supplementary Budget

The Jigawa State Government has approved a supplementary budget of N75 billion for the 2025 fiscal year for onward submission to the state Assembly.

The Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sport and Culture, Mr Sagir Musa, made this known on Wednesday, in an interview in Dutse, shortly after the State Executive Council meeting.

According to him, the supplementary budget also seeks to enhance ongoing projects and programmes across critical sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and other developmental projects.

He said it will also provide fiscal support for new and unforeseen expenditure requirements, align public spending with current socio-economic realities and development targets.

The commissioner said the supplementary budget proposal will be formally submitted to the Jigawa House of Assembly for legislative consideration and approval, in accordance with constitutional procedures.

Musa said that the move reflects the administration’s commitment to transparent governance, responsible fiscal management and effective service delivery to all citizens of Jigawa.

“The reason for the supplementary budget is to address emerging financial needs and strengthen priority sectors for sustainable development across the state.

“The approved figures are ₦58 billion for the State Government, and ₦17 billion for the 27 Local Government Councils, covering both recurrent and capital expenditure components,” he said.