Share

The Jigawa State Government has approved the sum of ₦4,836,546,000 for the 2025 Ramadan Feeding Programme aimed at providing meals for vulnerable residents during the fasting period.

The Commissioner of Information, Sagir Musa who spoke during a press briefing at the Government House in Dutse said the initiative would be jointly funded by the state and local government administrations, with the state covering 55 per cent of the cost while the Local Governments take responsibility for the remaining 45 per cent.

According to him, the number of feeding centres has increased from 609 last year to 630, ensuring a wider reach for the initiative.

He explained that each centre would provide three different meals per person, including Kunu, Kosai, and Jollof rice, with a provision for 300 persons per centre.

The Commissioner emphasized that the programme aims to support the vulnerable and underprivileged in the state during the holy month of Ramadan.

READ ALSO:

Additionally, the Jigawa State Government has approved ₦9,778,830,388 for the revitalization of 114 ward-level Primary Health Care Centers across the state.

The Commissioner of Information said the project is part of the government’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage and improving healthcare services for residents.

He explained that the revitalization project falls under the Immunization Plus and Malaria Progress for Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) Programme of the World Bank, aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

Musa noted that the state government remains committed to improving the welfare of its people through strategic investments in social and healthcare services.

He reiterated that the Ramadan Feeding Programme and the healthcare revitalization project are key initiatives designed to provide immediate relief to vulnerable populations while ensuring long-term improvements in healthcare accessibility.

The Commissioner assured residents that the government would continue to prioritize policies that enhance social well-being and sustainable development in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: