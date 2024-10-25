Jigawa Gov Approves ₦70,000 Minimum Wage For State Workers

The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namafi has pitched his tent with President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government as he approved ₦70,000 as the new minimum wage for the state workers.
The Governor made this announcement on Friday, October 25, shortly after receiving a report from the committee on minimum wage.
The governor emphasised the importance of ensuring that the state’s workforce is adequately compensated for their service.
“After receiving the report by the committee on minimum wage, we have resolved to pay our workers ₦70,000 as the new minimum wage,”
“We understand the rising cost of living, and we believe this increment will go a long way in alleviating the financial burden on our workers,” Namadi stated
He further highlighted the government’s commitment to the well-being of its civil servants,
Noting that the decision was made after careful consideration of the economic realities and the financial capacity of the state.