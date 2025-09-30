Jigawa Gov Signs N75bn Supplementary Budget Into Law

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi yesterday signed into law a 2025 supplementary budget to the tune of N 75 billion.

Speaking at the signing ceremony ceremony at the Government House Council Chamber, Dutse, the governor said the exercise was in conformity with his administration’s commitment to deliver the democratic dividend’s to the people of the state.

Flanked by his deputy, Engr. Amina Usman and the Speaker of the Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, the governor said: “Today, we have signed into law the supplementary bill, which is for the State and that of the 27 local governments, a total of N75.1 billion, comprising N58 billion from the state and N17.1 billion from the 27 local governments.

“This supplementary bill came about as a result of extra revenue that is put to both the state and the local government and in line with the constitutional provision, this money needs to be appropriated before it is spent. “Therefore, the appropriation was approved by the State Executive Council and passed to the State House of Assembly.”