Jigawa Gov Presents 2025 Budget To State Assembly

On Friday, the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi presented the 2025 budget to the state House of Assembly, New Telegraph reports

Presenting the budget at the Main State Assembly Hall, Dutse, the state capital, Namadi stated that the budget focuses on key areas such as agricultural development, infrastructure development, and economic empowerment.

The governor also outlined the administration’s fiscal strategies, priorities, and resource allocations for the coming year.

Namadi stressed that his administration is committed to industrialization, citing its potential to bring employment, income generation, and improved internally generated revenue.

