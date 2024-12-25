Jigawa Gov, Namadi Loses Mother

Share

The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi announced the passing of his beloved mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar, on Wednesday, December 25.

In a press statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Hamisu Gumel, it was confirmed that Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

Her passing comes as a profound shock, coinciding with the governor’s official trip to China, where he is engaging in efforts to foster economic ties and attract investments to Jigawa State.

The governor’s absence during this deeply personal loss has cast doubt on his ability to attend the burial scheduled for today.

Despite being far from home, Governor Namadi conveyed his grief and expressed heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of condolences from across the state and beyond.

“The burial rites will take place today at 4:30 pm in her hometown of Kafin Hausa, in accordance with Islamic traditions,” the statement read.

Governor Namadi and his family have requested prayers for the peaceful repose of Hajiya Maryam’s soul.

Dignitaries, family, and well-wishers are expected to gather for the burial, offering support to the grieving family.

The governor’s spokesperson urged all attendees to continue their prayers and provide comfort to the family during this difficult time.

The statement noted that the deceased was revered as a pillar of strength and an inspiration to her family and community.

“Her legacy of kindness, compassion, and unwavering dedication will be remembered by all who knew her.

“Her passing has resonated throughout Jigawa State, with countless expressions of sympathy directed towards Governor Namadi and his family,” it stated.

