Jigawa Gov Leads Delegation To Rice Confab In Egypt

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, on Monday night, led a high-powered state delegation to Cairo, Egypt to attend the 3rd High-Level Ministerial Meeting on Rice Self-sufficiency.

The three-day meeting, which began yesterday would end on Thursday, with the theme: “Towards RiceBased Agri-Food Systems Transformation and Delivering on Rice Self-Sufficiency through Peer-to-Peer Learning: The Case of the Arab Republic of Egypt”.

It was jointly organised by the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, AfricaRice, the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD), and other key continental partners.