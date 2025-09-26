Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi has assured National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state of their safety throughout their year of service.

The Governor gave this assurance after the swearing-in of the 2025 Batch ‘B” Stream II corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Fanisau, Dutse, on Friday.

Represented by his Deputy, Aminu Gumel, Governor Namadi said, “The government is committed to providing you (Corpers) with all necessary support to ensure your stay in Jigawa is safe and comfortable.”

READ ALSO

He encouraged corps members to view their service year as a platform to contribute to national development, emphasising that their work would not only impact local communities positively but also help build their character and broaden their experience.

He underscored Jigawa State’s commitment to fully supporting the NYSC scheme, saying, “Our administration values the contributions of corps members and will continue to ensure their welfare is prioritised.”

Gumel expressed appreciation to all who contributed to the successful conduct of the ceremony and reaffirmed the government’s determination to provide a safe and conducive environment for corps members during their service year.

He further urged them to uphold integrity and dedication in the spirit of national service, assuring that Jigawa would continue to offer a secure setting for their assignments.