Umar Namadi, State Governor of Jigawa State, has appointed eight new permanent secretaries and a redeployment of existing ones to designated departments, ministries, and agencies.

Muhammad Dagaceri, the State Head of Service, stated to journalists on Wednesday. The ratification and issuance happened at Dutse, the state’s capital, through the office of Jigawa State Head Of Civil Service, Ismaila Dutse.

The statement was aimed at bolstering the civil service of the state and ensuring effective governance

“Sagir Muhammad Sani has been redeployed from the Ministry for Basic Education to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. Muhammad Yusha’u, moved from the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to the Ministry for Local Government.”

READ ALSO:

News Telegraph online also gathered that the statement highlighted the redeployed dignitaries and designation

“Lawan Muhammad Haruna has been redeployed from the Ministry of Higher Education to the Local Government Service Commission, while Engineer Musa Alhassan Arobade has been moved from the Ministry of Power and Energy to the Directorate of Manpower Development and Training, under the Office of the Head of the Civil Service.”

The newly permanent secretaries include; Garba D. Muhammad, posted to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology. Fatima Aliyu Hadejia, appointed as the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Salary and Pension, Office of the Head of the Civil Service.

Baffa Abubakar, posted to the Ministry of Basic Education, Bello Datti, Directorate of Special Services/Council Affairs.

Ibrahim Hassan, Ministry of Finance, Nasiru Haruna, Ministry of Power and Energy.

Umar Isah, Civil Service Commission, and Mahmud Isah Ringim, Ministry of Commerce and Industries.