Jigawa, Gombe Release N18.28bn For Retirement Benefits

As part of their obligations to civil servants, especially retirees, the government of Jigawa and Gombe states have released a total of N18.28 billion as payment for retirement benefits.

While the Jigawa State Government approved the release of N1.5 billion for the payment of outstanding benefits to retired civil servants in the state, Gombe State Government also paid N17.23 billion as gratuity to its retirees.

The Jigawa State Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa Ahmed, who made this known in a statement in Dutse, said the release was approved by the State Executive Council.

He explained that the gesture was part of Gov Umar Namadi’s administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of civil servants and timely payment of retirement benefits of pensioners in the state.

The commissioner added that the council approved the money as intervention to the state pension board for the payment of outstanding retirement benefits to pensioners as presented by the Office of the Head of Service at the meeting.

According to him, the governor restated commitment to improving the welfare and wellbeing of civil servants, even after retirement.

On his part, The Gombe State Deputy Governor, Manassah Jatau, said Gov. Inuwa Yahaya-led administration had been paying the fiveyear backlog of gratuity inherited by the administration, adding that the N17.23 billion covered the period between 2014 and 2020.

He said that the government spent N8.57 billion in payment of gratuity to 5, 658 state’s retirees; while N4.9 billion disbursed to 6,027 retirees in the local government service between 2014 and 2018.

“Before now, payment of retirement benefits was a herculean task as this administration met backlogs of unpaid gratuities between 2014 and 2018.

“The state government under Yahaya has prioritised the payment of gratuities to ensure that retirees get their benefits. “It takes a man with a large heart to pay the debt he was not part of.

“So far, this government has paid N17.235 billion as gratuities to retirees in the state,” he said. Jatau said that the state government had also approved the sum of N4.9 billion for payment of gratuities for 2, 204 retired state government workers between 2019 and 2020.

