Jigawa Gets New Commissioner Of Police

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Monday deployed CP. Ahmad Tijjani Abdullahi to Jigawa State Command as the 23rd Commissioner of Police in the state.

This is contained in a press statement made available to New Telegraph by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Lawan Shiisu Adam.

DSP Adam said Abdullahi’s deployment is sequel to the promotion of former Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State Police Command, CP Effiom Emmanuel Ekot, to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) and his subsequent redeployment to the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Before his deployment, he served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Procurement at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, from where he was transferred to Jigawa State Command as Commissioner of Police.

The CP has called for cooperation and the support of sister security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other relevant stakeholders in combating crime and criminality within and outside the state.