Jigawa Free Ramadan Feeding Mars With Malpractices

The N4.8 billion free Ramadan feeding programme approved by the Jigawa State Government for this year’s breaking of fast for at least 300 needy in each of the 287 political wards across the state has been marred by massive malpractices in about 10 Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the vendors contracted to distribute the food to the less privileged, have been reported to either failed to supply the required quantity, or not to issued supply of the required food at all.

The state Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara acknowledged the infractions and warned that those found wanting will be sanctioned.

According to him, the malpractice was reported in nine Local Government Areas where inadequate packages were supplied in centres designed to feed over 300 people daily.

The commissioner said “we received a reports from some Ramadan feedings centers that the food agents provided less of the agreed meals packages.

Sankara said the feeding centres are located in Garki, Gumel, Guri, Gwiwa, Hadejia, Jahun, Malam Madori, Roni, and Dutse local government areas.

“I’m strongly warning all agents, local supervisors and the stakeholders that this would be the last warning, any of them found engaged in any sort of malpractice would be dealt with accordingly”.

“We will not tolerate any form of cheating or malpractice by any contractor, vendor or agent in this exercise, we will deal with them no matter their status.

“We have already deployed monitors to all the feeding centres in the state who will discreetly observe and brief us on the true situation of things.”

It could be recalled that Governor Umar Namadi had released over N4.8 billion for the free feeding programme throughout the month of Ramadan.

Our reporter has gathered that each of the 27 local government areas of the state has a food contractor, with a total of 287 suppliers and 574 vendors.

