Jigawa: Four Bags Life Imprisonment For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl

No fewer than four suspects have been dragged before the Jigawa State High Court, over the alleged rape of a fourteen-year-old girl in Kurmi quarters of the Gwaram Local Government Area of the State.

The four suspects who were found guilty have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the state High Court.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Sale Ibrahim (40), Amadu Saleh (46), Sale Ali (40), and Danmami Yusuf (37), were all identified as the accused and found guilty of rape under Section 3 (1) of the VAPP Laws of Jigawa State.

Two exhibits and four witnesses, including a medical report, were presented by the prosecution to bolster their case.

The court concluded that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt after hearing arguments from both sides.