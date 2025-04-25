Jigawa Empowers 250,000 Farmers, Targets 50% Rice Production

Share

The Jigawa State Government says it has empowered over 250,000 farmers across its 27 Local Government Areas with subsidised agricultural inputs over the past two years, reinforcing its position as a major agricultural hub in Nigeria.

With a large population engaged in farming, Jigawa is one of Nigeria’s leading producers of rice, wheat, sesame, and hibiscus, among other crops.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirms that agriculture remains the backbone of the State’s economy.

Speaking with New Telegraph on Thursday, the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Saifullahi Umar, said the support initiative commenced with the assumption of office by Governor Umar Namadi in 2023.

According to Umar, the government’s programme cuts across both dry-season and rain-fed farming, covering major crops such as rice, wheat, and sesame.

He emphasized that the administration has created an enabling environment through targeted policies and has committed billions of naira to improve agriculture — the primary source of livelihood for most residents.

“By supporting over 250,000 farmers within this period, the Jigawa State government is ensuring that agriculture remains a viable economic sector,” Umar said.

On loan repayment concerns raised by critics, Umar disclosed that over 60% of farmers who accessed government-backed loans for subsidised inputs have already repaid, while many others are currently in the process of settling their balances.

He noted that this repayment rate has enabled the State to extend support to additional beneficiaries.

Addressing allegations of delayed delivery of inputs, Umar dismissed the claims, saying:

“Any serious farmer knows the timing is still appropriate for farming.”

He also clarified that the prices of the subsidised inputs — including fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, and agrochemicals — are among the lowest nationwide, rejecting accusations that they exceeded market rates.

Highlighting future plans, Umar revealed that the 2025 Rice Dry-Season Farming Programme, recently launched by Governor Namadi, aims to scale up rice production to meet 50% of Nigeria’s total rice demand. This, he said, will be achieved through sustained support and provision of subsidised inputs.

The programme targets farmers with various land sizes, grouped into five categories ranging from 0.5 to 5 hectares.

Umar said over 80% of beneficiaries are smallholder farmers, receiving 20-30% subsidies, while large-scale farmers receive 10% subsidies.

“These inputs are essential for improving crop yields and increasing farmers’ productivity,” he added.

