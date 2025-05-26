Jigawa Delegates Disrupt Atiku, Obi Coalition Meeting In Abuja

Share

There was confusion yesterday after a high-level coalition meeting involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and others descended into chaos as delegates from Jigawa State disrupted the proceedings.

The ongoing coalition meeting at the Abuja Continental Hotel, organised by the National Political Consultative Group (North), was briefly disrupted following a disagreement over representation for the state.

Tensions heightened when former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SSG), Babachir Lawal, announced a delegate to speak for the state.

However, several Jigawa delegates stormed the stage, in protest blocking the individual from speaking and insisting they would not be represented by those named.

As the confrontation escalated, security personnel, including members of the Nigerian Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and private guards, quickly formed a protective barrier around key figures such as Atiku, Obi, Amaechi and others.

Calm was restored after several minutes of appeals, as Mustapha Lamido, son of former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, along with another delegate, was chosen to speak on behalf of the state.

