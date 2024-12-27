Share

The Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State, CP AT Abdullahi, on Thursday extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Umar Namadi, his family, the state government, and the people of Jigawa State following the tragic death of the governor’s eldest son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Namamdi lost his son to the cold hand of death barely 24 hours after the governor’s mother passed away, plunging the family into double mourning.

Abdulwahab Umar Namadi has since been laid to rest in his hometown in accordance with Islamic rites.

In his statement, Commissioner Abdullahi expressed the command’s grief, saying, “The command is using this platform to offer prayers for Abdulwahab Umar Namadi’s soul to rest in peace and be granted Jannatul Firdausi.”

On behalf of the officers and men of the Jigawa State Police Command, the Commissioner also extended sympathy to Governor Namadi, praying for him to find solace and courage in the face of this immense loss.

The back-to-back bereavements have drawn an outpouring of condolences from individuals and groups across the state and beyond.

