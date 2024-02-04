Jigawa Court Remand Two Teenager Over Alleged Rape

A Jigawa State High court sitting in Birnin-Kudu, on Friday, February 2nd remanded two teenage rape suspects in a correctional facility in Kafin-Hausa.

The suspects who are identified as Ayuba Alkasim and Sale Muhammad, both from Larabar-Zango town, Ajingi Local Government Area of Kano State, were found guilty of conspiring, ambushing, and attacking one girl in the jungle at Girindi-Jaka village, Buji LGA of the State, and repeatedly raped her.

M. A. Fagam, the prosecution attorney in the case, called six witnesses and presented four exhibits, including a medical report, to support his case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Huwaila Ibrahim, a legal practitioner, filled in for the Defense Counsel.

Justice Musa Ubale, the Presiding Judge, stated that the prosecution counsel proved his case beyond a reasonable doubt.

He said, “The court having found them guilty for the offence of rape, and seeing that they’re all minors coupled with their plea for leniency, the court orders them to be remanded at the reformatory home Kafin-Hausa on the Mercy of the Governor”.