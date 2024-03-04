Jigawa confirms outbreak of meningitis in 6 LGs

The Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Director Shehu Sambo has confirmed a cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) outbreak in six local government areas. He said this after declaring open the 2024 Polio Immunization at the palace of the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Hamim Nuhu Sunusi. Sambo explained that cases of the disease were recorded early last week in some local government areas.

He said: “The local government areas where the outbreak was recorded share boundaries with the Republic of Niger. “The six affected councils are Babura, Birniwa, Malam Madori, Maigari, Kaugama and Suletankarkar. “These are in the northern part of the state and share a direct border with Niger Republic, where we have isolated cases.” He added: “The local governments have fallen into what we call the Meningitis belt.

“At present, I can’t tell you the number of cases, but I can confirm to you that we have some cases, and all the cases have been isolated at general hospitals in those various local governments.” Sambo cases had been isolated in the affected local governments. He said: “Even this morning, we dispatched teams with vaccines to go and start immunizing the target population in affected areas.” The director told the people to take precautionary measures against the disease by sleeping in well-ventilated areas and avoiding overcrowding in rooms and apartments while sleeping.