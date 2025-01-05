Jigawa Communal Clash Claims Nine Lives, Several Injured

Share

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of no fewer nine people, while four others suffered varying degrees of injuries in a communal clash in the state.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the communal clash which occurred, on Friday, January 3 in the Miga Local Government Area of the state left many others hospitalized.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shi’isu Adam, who confirmed the clashes in a press statement, said the incident occurred between some communities in the Jahun Local Government Area.

He stated that scores of people were reported dead, while some others are still receiving treatment in the hospital.

READ ALSO

The police spokesperson further stated that the situation has been brought under control and an investigation is currently ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Adam said, “On January 3, 2025, information from Gululu village in Miga LGA indicated that a group of miscreants, suspected to be Fulani broke into a shop and stole a quantity of hibiscus and other provisions.

“upon receipt of the report, a team of police officers from the Miga and Jahun Divisions rushed to the scene to assess the situation and restore peace and order.

“Nine bodies were recovered and the corpses were transported to Jahun and Miga hospitals, where the medical doctor on duty confirmed them dead.”

Share

Please follow and like us: