Jigawa Civil Servants Reject N10,000 Wage Award

Jigawa State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have jointly rejected the sum of N10,000 wage award offered by the state government as a palliative for fuel subsidy removal.

The Labour Union made its stance known in a joint statement signed by the Chairmen and Secretaries of NLC and TUC at the end of the state’s Organised Labour in Dutse, the state capital.

The unions described the wage award announcement by the state administration as premature, claiming that no agreement had been reached on the subject.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, the state government committee and the NLC Salary Negotiation Committee had been in long-term negotiations during which the committee submitted a number of proposals but got no feedback.

When State Commissioner for Information, Youth, and Culture, Hon. Sagiru Musa announced the N10,000 pay award for three months, the Organised Labour reacted in surprise.

The statement reads, “It is important for the general public to note that the Negotiation Committee has not yet completed its assignment; the Organised Labour has not signed any Memorandum of Understanding with the Jigawa State Government on the N10,000 wage award.”

Muhammad K. Dagacire, the state’s head of service, responded that the NLC Negotiation Committee was well aware of the state government’s position about the workers’ palliative measures when he was called for remarks.

Dagacire clarified that each civil servant would receive lands as well as farm inputs, including a three-month wage award and food palliatives.

“So it is surprising to hear this story from you on the said NLC’s rejection of N10,000.

“Our interventions to workers to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal are of three stages and Governor Malam Umar Namadi is committed to fulfilling all,” he stated.