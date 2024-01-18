Jigawa Auto Crash: 10 Dead, Others Injured – FRSC

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Jigawa State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ibrahim Yahaya, has confirmed the death of at least 10 persons in a fatal road accident that occurred at Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

According to Yahaya, the accident occurred on Thursday about 12:30 p.m. when two vehicles, a Volkswagen Golf and a Toyota bus carrying 22 passengers, crashed head-on in Gidan Garke village, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

He added that several of the victims died on the spot, while others were transferred to General Hospital Ringim.

He further stated that the two automobiles could not be identified because they had no registration numbers.