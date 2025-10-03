Jigawa Assembly Probes Kiyawa General Hospital Contract

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has mandated its Committee on Health to investigate the execution of the contract for the general rehabilitation and equipment of General Hospital in Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of the Commitee on Health, Usman Abdullahi Tura, who confirmed the development during an interaction with reporters in Dutse, said the decision was a follow up to the reaction of the people of the community to the rehabilitation project, which they alleged was of sub-standard quality.

According to him, the committee has been mandated to visit and carry out investigation into the award of the contract, the execution of the contract and to find out what went wrong, as well as other issues that may be responsible for the crisis at the General Hospital Kiyawa.

He said the problem started when the state governor alongside the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin paid a visit to the hospital during the recently-organised citizens’ engagement forum and found out that residents of the community have refused to utilize the facilities at the hospital.