December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
Jigawa Assembly Approves N698bn Budget

The Jigawa State House of Assembly, yesterday passed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N698 billion. The passage followed the adoption of the report of the House Standing Committee on Appropriation at plenary in Dutse.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Ibrahim Hamza, (APC-Malam Madori), said the budget comprised N90.73 billion personnel cost, other recurrent expenditure of N70.17 billion and N537.39 billion for capital projects.

The Speaker, Mr Haruna Aliyu, said the appropriation bill, if assented to by the governor, would enable the government to execute people-oriented projects for the overall development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Governor Umar Namadi had on December 9, 2024, presented a budget of N698.3 billion to the Assembly for consideration.

