The Jigawa State House of Assembly on Thursday passed a supplementary budget of N58 billion for the 2025 financial year.

New Telegraph reports that the approval followed the presentation and adoption of a report by the Committee on Appropriations at the plenary session.

The Committee Chairman, Ibrahim Hamza-Adamu, explained that the revised spending plan was informed by projections of increased revenue from the federation account.

READ ALSO

“The 2025 Appropriation Law appropriated the sum of N698,300,000,000 only for the recurrent and capital expenditure programme of the state during the 2025 fiscal year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on December 31, 2024, the Jigawa State House of Assembly passed the N689.3 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2025 fiscal year.

The budget, christened “Budget of Innovation and Transformation for Greater Jigawa,” allocates N90.7 billion to personnel costs, N70 billion to recurrent expenditure, and N537 billion to capital projects.

In addition, the Assembly approved N17 billion for the state’s 27 local government councils.