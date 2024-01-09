Jigawa Approves Student’s Tuition Fees At Integral University India

By Dahiru Mohammed,, Dutse.

The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved a memorandum from the state’s Ministry of Higher Education for the payment of tuition fees, accommodation, application fees, and support services for 10 Jigawa State-transferred students from the International University of Africa, Khartoum, Sudan, to Integral University, India.

The total cost for this endeavour is $65,650,000.00.

This was announced by the Commissioner of Information, Home Affairs and Sports, Hon. Sagir Abubakar on the outcome of the State’s Executive Council Meeting held at Govt House and presided over by Governor Umar Nanadi.

“At today’s Executive Council meeting, we have received progress reports from various committees. These included updates on J-CARES, DRF, and Higher Education Committees investigating activities at Ringim’s College of Education & Islamic Studies, College of Education Gumel, and Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse”.

Following presentations, the Council unanimously agreed to establish a committee tasked with creating white papers based on these reports.

According to Sagir, the council has approved the sum of N53,562,295.80 to cover 12 months’ living allowances, visas, air tickets, and other logistical needs for the students’ travel arrangements.

He quoted Governor Namadi as saying “My administration is poised on taking Jigawa State to greater heights through implementation of people-oriented projects”.