Jigawa Approves N2.2BN Loan To Secure 500 Hajj–Seat Allocation

The Jigawa State Government has approved the sum N2.2 billion loan to Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board to be paid for 500 Hajj secured seat allocations of the state for the 2024 hajj The approval was given during the State Executive Council meeting presided by His Excellency Malam Umar A Namadi.

The approval of the loan was presented to the council meeting by the Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Bala Ibrahim Mamsa requesting the release of the amount to Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

In his response the Executive Secretary of the board Alhaji Ahmad Umar Labbo has expressed his gratitude to the state governor Mallam Umar Namadi for the approved loan to enable the board to secure the hajj seats before the deadline set by the National Hajji Commission deadline for the registration of pilgrims for the 2024 hajj.