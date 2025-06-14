Share

…Reaffirms Unity Between Badaru, Namadi

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Jigawa State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a firm warning against any attempt to create disunity or sow confusion within the party.

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday, the party emphasised that it will not tolerate actions or rhetoric capable of destabilising its internal cohesion or tarnishing the image of the state government.

Signed by the APC State Secretary, Muhammad Dakuma Umar, on Saturday, the party responded to recent tensions and media exchanges between supporters of the former governor and current Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, and the incumbent Governor, Malam Umar Namadi.

READ ALSO:

“Having reviewed the current trends of events and happenings in the state, we wish to, with all sincerity and commitment to duty, state that some dissenting voices in respect of the Government of Jigawa State under Mallam Umar A. Namadi are voices that lack clear understanding of the dynamics of governance,” the statement read.

The party accused certain groups of intentionally trying to mislead the public and disrupt the peaceful governance of the state for selfish reasons.

“The media outcries that rent the air these days are but deliberate attempts to tarnish the image of the government, so as to take away Governor Umar Namadi’s good attention from the excellent services to the people of Jigawa State,” it added.

Reaffirming its position, the APC stated that both the former and current governors maintain a cordial relationship and remain united in their commitment to the development of Jigawa State.

“We therefore want to reaffirm that the former Governor and the serving Governor are in good, cordial relationship and are all working towards the development of the state.

“We are urging the members of the party, especially supporters of the two leaders, to focus on contributing positively to the state’s progress.”

Share