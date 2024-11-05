Jigawa APC Warns Against Attacking State Leaders, Formatting Crisis In Party

Share

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Jigawa State Chapter has warned the party enemies who are desperate to cause a crisis in the party by smearing campaigns against party leaders in the state.

The State APC Chairman, Hon Aminu Gumel in a statement issued on Tuesday said the party has been meticulously monitoring some write-ups on social media and mainstream media on the calculated attempt by some unscrupulous element to create disturbances in the party.

Those elements who are not even card-carrying members of our party are using some few narrow-minded party members in promoting their semester agenda against party peace and stability.

The APC under the leadership of Governor Malam Umar Namadi is a reflection and continuation of the immediate past state government led by Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

The two Leaders have the party’s confidence and regard to the higher esteem, their reputation is sacrosanct to us and must be guarded jealously.

The Jigawa APC will never allow any misguided element to create discomfort or a scenario that may deter or interrupt the led APC Government from delivering its campaign promises in Jigawa state and Nigeria in general.

One such flabbergasted sponsored report against our leader the Minister of Defense Muhammed Badaru Abubakar will be verified and appropriate action will be taken.

The faceless group that is not in any record of the APC headquarters in Jigawa state had in their smearing campaign labels so many false allegations Against the minister including anti-party.

Where was the group when The Minister was APC North Campaign Coordinator, and successfully delivered Jigawa state and region to President Bola Ahmad Tinibu during the 2023 general election?

Other childish and silly accusations against the Minister by the unknown group are not even worth mentioning.

However, for the record and public clarification, Jigawa APC will use all necessary avenues within the ambit of the law to fish out the group and is sponsored for appropriate political and legal action.

