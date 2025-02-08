Jigawa Agog As Defence Minister Attends Wedding Fatiha

Share

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar on Saturday led Jigawa State APC stakeholders and other government officials to the wedding Fatiha of Aisha Idris Garba, daughter of the former Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba.

The ceremony was held at Jahun Central Mosque on Saturday, according to Mati Ali, Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister of Defence.

The Minister was warmly received and escorted to the venue by the Deputy Governor, Eng. Aminu Usman Gumel, on behalf of Governor Umar A. Namadi, FCA.

The Minister was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Mallam Bala Ibrahim, the Chief of Staff, Government House Dutse, Mustapha Makama, and members of the National and State Assemblies with other government functionaries.

Others are the APC Chairman of Jigawa State, Alhaji Aminu Sani Gumel, the APC National Financial Secretary, Bashir Gumel, APC Leader, Alhaji Isah Gerawa, the Director General of the 2025 APC State and Presidential Campaign, Alhaji Lawan Yau Roni, along with Alhaji Hashim Ubale, former local government council chairmen, and thousands of APC supporters.

Share

Please follow and like us: