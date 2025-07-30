Jigawa: 4 Dead In Canoe Accident, 5 Missing

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa State Command, has confirmed the death of four persons, while, five others are missing following a canoe accident in Jigawa State.

The incident occurred in Taura Local Government Area of the state. The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ACSC Badruddeen Tijjani, confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse, yesterday.

Tijjani said seven other persons survived the incident that occurred at Zangon Maje Village at about 5p.m. on Sunday.

He explained that the incident occurred when the canoe conveying 17 passengers, mostly young girls between 10 and 13 years, from Digawa village in Jahun LGA to Zangon Maje village in Taura LGA, capsized midway through the journey.

“Preliminary reports confirmed that out of the 17 passengers onboard, seven were rescued alive, four dead bodies have been recovered, while five persons remain missing as of the time of this release.

“Out of the 17 passengers, 16 were females, this highlights the devastating impact of this incident on young lives,” he lamented.

The PRO added that rescue efforts, led by the NSCDC in collaboration with local divers and community volunteers were still being intensified to recover the missing victims.