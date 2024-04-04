Jigawa: 10 Suspected Vandals Nabbed

The Jigawa State Police Command said it has apprehended 10 suspects for alleged vandalism in various parts of the state. This is contained in a statement issued yesterday in Dutse, by DSP Shiisu Adams, spokesperson of the command. Adams explained that three suspects were arrested in Yalleman, when the command was investigating the vandalism of a transformer belonging to Gajo Farm Yard. He said two of the suspects are residents of Yalleman town, Kaugama Local Government Area while the third is from Hadin village also in the same locality.

He added that another suspect was arrested at Mechanic village in Dutse town, in possession of reasonable quantity of burnt copper wires. “The wires were strongly suspected to be stolen and on interrogation, the suspect confessed to have bought them at the sum of N30,000.00 from another suspect who is at large. “Efforts are being intensified to apprehend the principal suspect,” he said. The spokesperson further said that a four-man syndicate was also intercepted along Kazaure to Roni axis, with armored cable wire suspected to have been vandalised.

He said the suspects who ran away and left the cables behind on sighting security operatives, were later apprehended. Adams disclosed that one of the suspects was discovered to be an ex-staff of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO). “When interrogated, the suspects confessed to have vandalised the cable that connected Roni and Gwiwa areas with power supply,” he said. He disclosed that another suspect was arrested in Jahun, in possession of a burnt armored cable wire, suspected to have been vandalised.

The suspect, according to him, confessed to have bought the cable wires from another suspect, an 18-year-old of Miga quarters in Jahun Local Government, who was also arrested. “The duo in an interrogation, confessed to have dug out the wires from the Jahun Education Department,” he said. Shiisu said that all the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigations.