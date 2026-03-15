Jide Owoeye, Icon Of Excellence, Leadership @ 70

The convergence of Vice Chancellors, led by Prof Umaru Pate, Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Kanshere, Gombe State, Prof Shadrack Akindele, VC Redeemers’ University; Prof Oyedunni Arulogun, VC, Chrisland University, Prof Ibrahim Gbajabiamila, VC, Crescent University, and Prof Muyiwa Popoola, Deputy VC Ajayi Crowther University at a colloquium in Ibadan Oyo State penultimate week on Ibadan, was not by coincidence.

Rather, it was informed by a singular motive – to celebrate the Pro Chancellor of Lead City University, Prof. Jide Owoeye. The revered scholars of repute examined the topic “Nigeria Higher Education and Private Sector Involvement: Navigating the Challenges, Exploring Opportunities for the Future,” as part of the weeklong events celebrating a remarkable milestone, the 70th birthday of Prof. Owoeye who was born on March 1, 1956.

Giving what he described as Prof Owoeye’s beginnings or his history, international scholar, Prof Toyin Falola once said “the way I know it, in brief strokes and sketches, Owoeye began his university education at Nigeria’s premier University, the University of Ibadan, in 1974 and graduated B.Sc. (Hons) in Sociology in 1977.

He received his Master’s and Doctoral degrees in International Relations in 1983 and 1987, respectively at the then University of Ife.

Owoeye became a Professor of International Relations, and his research interests and academic work cut across Diplomacy, African Foreign Policy and International Politics.

Falola described Owoeye as a stellar choice by any standard whose super success shattered the predictions of nay sayers blinded by his humble beginning, as “he rose from a Junior Lecturer 1 to a university founder, who now hires and pays professors! In fact, being an appointed member of the Council of Lead City University, he is really my de facto boss.”

According to Falola, Owoeye is a Nigerian academic administrator, educational entrepreneur and scholar who taught Political Science and International Relations. With the Lead City University Ibadan, he has led efforts towards creating another private university offering tertiary education to students in Nigeria. He also serves as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Lead City University where he has led efforts towards positioning the university for greatness.

This has seen the steady increase in programmes offered, research undertaken as well as the formation of strategic alliances. Professor Owoeye has served as a fellow and visiting lecturer in Universities outside Nigeria, visited academic institutions in Korea and South Africa, and has also held editorial positions in some academic journals. A former President of the Nigerian Society of International Affairs, Prof Owoeye is a Fellow, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and a Fellow of the Academy of International Affairs.

His has been a life of impact, sacrifice, and enduring influence. A notable attribute of Owoeye is his commitment to excellence and philanthropy since the founding of the LCU in 2005.

At one of the convocations some years ago, Prof Owoeye awarded all the 64 students who graduated with first class degree full scholarships for postgraduate studies up to the PhD level. Of course, the hall was gripped by a bedlam as the beneficiaries danced, jumped and shouted like someone possessed. That has become an annual ritual, said Dr. Anthony Amedu, a lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication, who benefitted from the full scholarship to PhD level as Best Graduating Students in 2017.

The weeklong activities featured health check-up, a community service outreach by the Lead City University Teaching Hospital.

It covered free prostate screening at the Department of Radiography, free mammogram screening and an academic debate by the students who discussed the topic: Private Universities in Nigeria: An Excellent and Transformative Educational Experience.

Penultimate Thursday featured a Novelty Football Match between staff and students of the University Stadium, followed by presentation of Books of Reading in his honour. On its trail was a Special Evening of Creativity, Academic Exhibition, Cultural Entertainment when tributes were paid to the celebrant. An alumnus of the university, Taofeek Oladokun, attested to the impact of Prof Oweye, when he wrote: “At 70, we honour not just the years, but the legacy.

A visionary founder, a distinguished teacher, a disciplined scholar, and a father to many, Professor Owoeye embodies the very spirit upon which Lead City University stands. His unwavering commitment to academic excellence, character development, and institutional growth has shaped generations of students and strengthened the foundation of this great University.

“Through seasons of growth and transformation, his leadership has remained steady, principled, and purpose-driven. He has given not only his expertise, but his heart, nurturing dreams, mentoring leaders, and building a community where scholarship and integrity thrive side by side.” he said.

Veteran journalist, Folu Olamiti, wrote: At 70, his journey mirrors the story of Nigeria itself-tested, hopeful, unfinished. His legacy whispers that progress is possible when intellect is guided by kindness and ambition softened by grace.