Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has shared his opinion on intimacy in exchange for movie roles.

Speaking g in a recent interview on “The Honest Bunch” podcast, Jide Kosoko revealed that he is aware of prominent actresses who ventured into the industry with the mindset that having multiple intimate relationships would pave the way to the spotlight.

The movie star also admitted to knowing a magistrate involved in the act and expressed his displeasure with actresses who engage in such practices.

He said: “I know some ladies that come into the industry with the determination that by the time I sleep with this person, I will get my name”

