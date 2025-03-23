New Telegraph

March 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jide Kosoko Speaks…

Jide Kosoko Speaks On Intimacy For Movie Roles In Nollywood

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has shared his opinion on intimacy in exchange for movie roles.

Speaking g in a recent interview on “The Honest Bunch” podcast, Jide Kosoko revealed that he is aware of prominent actresses who ventured into the industry with the mindset that having multiple intimate relationships would pave the way to the spotlight.

The movie star also admitted to knowing a magistrate involved in the act and expressed his displeasure with actresses who engage in such practices.

READ ALSO:

He said: “I know some ladies that come into the industry with the determination that by the time I sleep with this person, I will get my name”

Watch him speak below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

SGF Mourns Passing Of Katsina Governor’s Mother
Read Next

FG To Upgrade Benue Swine, Crop Improvement Project – Minister
Share
Copy Link
×