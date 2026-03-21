Jide Kosoko Speaks On Dancing To Promote Movies

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has acknowledged the effectiveness of using unconventional promotional strategies, such as dancing, to promote films in Nigeria.

Speaking on the TVC Breakfast Show on Friday, March 20, Kosoko said that although the strategy is “Not the best,” it has produced noticeable outcomes for actors such as Funke Akindele.

“There is nothing bad about that style for her, but I’m telling you it is not the best. There should be a more organised way of promoting our movies,” he said.

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He pointed out that the method is workable in Nigeria’s entertainment sector because the objective of promotional efforts is to generate returns.

“Funke thought it was wise to do something that could bring attention, and she did it. And it’s working for her and a lot of us, too. At the end of the day, what you are looking for is returns,” he said.

Kosoko emphasised that the local setting deviates from international standards, stating, “I’ve travelled a lot, and I know that people elsewhere, even actors, don’t dance about their movies. That is not the standard. But unfortunately, our environment is different.”