Jide Awobona: Only Few Filmmakers Benefit From Govt’s Little Intervention In Nollywood

Talented Nollywood actor, Jide Awobona, is not an outsider to hard work and staying true to the craft. With a career that has spanned many years, Awobona has evolved over time from screen and behind-the -scenes. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he spoke about the realities of producing in Nollywood, his thoughts on staying grounded in an ever-evolving industry and challenges among others issue.

Nollywood is growing but faces criticism for prioritising global appeal over our authentic Nigerian storytelling. As a content creator, how do you navigate this tension?

Well, I really do not think Nollywood is facing criticism for prioritising global appeal. And when you say global appeal, I feel like whatever movie we are making for an audience and if you’re getting attention globally or locally then there’s nothing wrong. There’s no tension and if you think there is, then it’s about giving the audience what they require.

What is one structural change Nollywood urgently needs to compete better internationally?

I keep saying we need more government intervention, I don’t think we have enough government intervention. Even if they are intervening, it’s probably a few selected people that are benefiting from it. I don’t think it’s reflected in the industry. So, I feel when the government is fully involved—empowering a lot of filmmakers—then we’ll see real progress. It’s there, but it doesn’t circulate. We have a lot of movie producers and creatives around here and this is the only thing they do for a living. We need to get to that level where your remuneration can sustain you.

There’s a growing trend of casting social media influencers in serious film roles. As a trained actor, what is your$ honest opinion on how this affects the industry standards?

No producer wants to make a movie and not sell; everybody wants to recoup their money. So, when producing a movie, you’re also looking for the marketability of the movie and the audiences are the ones complaining and also requesting to see some faces. So, we need faces that would be able to help sell the product when it’s out. It’s a normal thing, there’s no big deal in using influencers but when you do, make sure you get the ones that can actually interpret the roles and get a good director that can bring out the best in them.

What do you believe is the next evolution for indigenous Nollywood?

One thing that I’ve understood about Nigerians is that we like to follow trends, we now understand better that the only way you can sell your story globally is when you do indigenous and original stories. Why are we so crazy about the Indians or the Mexicans and others? It’s because of their culture and we don’t even understand the language but because of the subtitles we enjoy them. I believe the beauty in filmmaking is when you’re selling your own culture that other countries do not know.

I personally think you’ve done well in avoiding controversies, is that a deliberate personal branding or just a natural lifestyle?

I don’t think there’s anybody who deliberately avoids controversy; when it wants to come it will come naturally. So, whatever you’re seeing in me is who I am. I’m just being me; this is me.

Reflecting on your early struggles and sacrifices in the industry, was there any moment that almost made you consider quitting

Several moments! Is it the day that you got very bad remuneration, days that you have high expectations but didn’t get them. Those are normal things that just cross the mind but deep down you know that you don’t want to quit because this is a lifestyle, it is passion and you can only take a break; I don’t think you can quit.

Behind the spotlight, what role has your family played in shaping the man you are today?

I had a very tough upbringing; I grew up in a hard way but I came from a very very loving and supportive family. Like I tell people, my parents are my number one fans. There was a time my father even came to see me on location when I was filming Super Story, I was pretty young then and I was ashamed because they kept teasing me that my dad came to see me on set. There were times I’d go to locations and get back late but my dad would wait for me at the gate. I remember when I’d go to locations and come back with nothing and they were the ones that would even give me transport fare, today they are proud of me.

If you could teach your children one major life lesson from your Nollywood journey, what would it be?

I’ll tell them not to sell themselves cheap, to always stand their ground, to respect everyone: the crew members, the actors and don’t look down on anybody and most importantly, respect yourself.

If I may ask what was the first amount you received as an actor?

I can’t really remember, but more than N20, 000.

If the fee was low, did that at any point discourage you?

As at then, been my first major Television Appearance, aside the stage performances and all, it meant a lot to me, I appreciated it and it was a lot of money then for a young and upcoming actor

How have you been able to keep your marriage and career at the same time being young, famous and good looking?

Honestly, it is not a bed of roses. For those it’s not working for, it is not their fault that things are not working out. Once you marry your friend, it is a lot easier. I have been with my wife before I even came this far in the industry.