Jide Awobona: If you go into Acting to Make Money, you’ll be Frustrated

Talented Nollywood actor, Jide Awobona, has been in the industry for over a decade. A reserved personality, Jide has been able to carve a niche for his brand and has featured in countless movies. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Jide spoke about his 10th wedding anniversary, how his dream to be a medical doctor died a natural death in the face of his talent, journey so far among other issue. Excerpts…

Congratulation on your 10th anniversary, how has the journey been so far?

If I say the journey has been easy, then I am lying but in all I say Alhamdullahi (Praise to Almighty God) for his guidance and protection over my household. I am thankful because I have an understanding family, my wife is my number one and a great supporter of my craft; that alone has made our union smooth. We look forward to better years ahead in the union.

How have you been able to keep your marriage and career at the same time considering being young, famous and good looking?

Honestly, it is not a bed of roses. For those that is not working for, it is not their fault that things are not working out. Once you marry your friend, it is a lot easier. I have been with my wife before I even came this far in the industry.

Your level of creativity is so inspiring, what are the factors that motivate you?

They say some actors are born with the talent, some get trained formally, some learn on the job, I would say, the totality makes me a fascinating actor, I get motivated by so many things, the urge to have a positive impact in people’s life, the urge to entertain the world and also for survival

How do you manage acting well in both English and Yoruba movies?

There is no disparity among actors. An actor is an actor, irrespective of the language with which you express yourself. I also believe that you express yourself better in your mother tongue as an actor. Nothing beats it. You are a great actor if you can act in English. I do both conveniently by the grace of God

Does your calm personality have impact on the kind of roles you take in movies?

It does, but some writers, producers and directors are deep enough to see more than my calm nature, so these ones get the opportunity of seeing the other sides of me in their project aside my own personal projects where I’ve been able to prove to a lot of people that I am more than what they think I am.

At what particular point, did you realise acting was your thing?

There are some things you don’t have plans for but you just start and gradually, it starts taking shape. Nobody pushed me into acting. Like I always tell people, I don’t have any mentor, I just found myself doing it. After JAMB, I needed to get busy because I hate being idle. I got admission to LASU but had challenges getting my registration money, so instead of just sitting at home doing nothing I saw an advert for an audition so I just went to enroll. So acting is like an inborn thing for me, the craft itself is something I had in me but just needed a platform to showcase my talents. So, after the audition, that was how my journey started. I also got an audition for Wale Adenuga Production in 2013. Shortly after that I got admission into the University and that is how my journey started even while I was in school, I still attended different auditions and I got roles to date.

There must have been some challenges while getting to the present spotlight, kindly share with us?

Several challenges, remuneration is one key thing that’s a great challenge for any actor that has not got to the limelight. No matter how talented you are, some producers or directors make you feel they’re doing you a favour for allowing you grace their camera, so you don’t even have the right to negotiate your remuneration, and if you tried to do, you might lose subsequent chances and even get on the black book of so many.

Can you share some of your travails as a Nigerian filmmaker and actor?

We don’t have enough financial supports to make great movies and even when we go out of our ways to make it happen, distribution/ marketing is also another great challenge, there is so much politics going on, you will find some horrible movies showing on a platform where your own better project was rejected

If you were to proffer solution to the issue of distribution, leveraging on technology, what will you suggest?

Technology can’t solve the issues of distribution, people are still involved, but I will say regardless of the challenges, just make great movies that can stand the test of time

If I may ask what was the first amount you received as an actor?

I can’t really remember, but more than 20 thousand naira.

You once said if not acting, you have been in the medical line; Why didn’t you study Medicine then?

There were several challenges. The whole thing went south. Asides the fact that I had a great passion for entertainment, I have always nurtured the ambition of wanting to be a medical doctor. I just wanted to be in the medical line because I love health. I love the human body. I love to know things about my body and I am a very caring person too. I was in JSS 3 when trouble started. If you didn’t pass well in some science subjects, they would not allow you go to science class. That was when they scattered the movement for me. I was not very good in mathematics and that was one of the criteria, and I didn’t fight for it. Some of my friends fought for it by bringing their parents but I just thought, ‘if this is where God wants me to be, I cannot force it’.

What is your advice to up-and-coming actors?

My advice to them is that they shouldn’t give up and return to the drawing board and be sure they really want to act. If you go into acting because you want to make money, you will feel frustrated when you don’t make money. You need passion to carry you through the challenging times because challenges will surely come.

