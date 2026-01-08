The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, on Wednesday dismissed claims in some quarters that members of the National Assembly are subservient to the executive arm of government.

Jibrin, who spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, attributed the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s background as both a former governor and senator.

Delivering the 15th convocation lecture at the Al-Hikmah University, titled “Managing Executive–Legislative Relations Towards Democratic Consolidation in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic,” Jibrin said the current relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government is marked by strong cooperation.

“As we speak, there is a wonderful collaboration between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

“The reason is that the President is a senator. He understands the game very well. He interacts with the lawmakers very well,” Jibrin said.

Speaking further, he acknowledged that President Tinubu routinely engages lawmakers before transmitting bills to the National Assembly.

“Whenever he wants to present any Bill to the National Assembly, he normally meets with the executive members to discuss about the Bill before it is brought for debate.

“We would correct the mistakes, if there are any. That is why the Bills get accelerated passage,” he added.

“That is why we have the atmosphere of good collaboration with President Tinubu. People see it as a rubber stamp of the executive.

“When peace can give the nation what it wants, why engage in a fight? At the beginning of this Fourth Republic, there was a lack of harmony between the legislature and the executive because of the psyche of Nigerians occasioned by prolonged military rule.

“The then-President thought he should have maximum powers. He was not relating to us the way the current President is relating.

“I was at the House of Representatives then. I can see the difference. It was like an order then.

“President Tinubu knows the game very well. This collaboration is very essential for us to have a smooth running of the government.”

“But some people construe the collaboration as being subservient to the executive. It is because we interact on a continuous basis.”

The Deputy Senate President added: “Nigeria’s Fourth Republic has endured longer than any previous democratic experiment in our history.

“This endurance, however, must be matched with qualitative democratic deepening. Managing Executive–Legislature relations with wisdom, restraint, and constitutional fidelity is central to this task.

“As graduands of Al-Hikma University step into society, I urge you to uphold democratic values, demand accountable governance, and contribute intellectually and ethically to Nigeria’s democratic consolidation.

“Democracy is not sustained by institutions alone but by enlightened citizens and principled leaders.”