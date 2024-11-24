Jibrin Lifts Kano Command With 1000 Motorcycles

Share

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, yesterday in Kano said that the need for effective community policing and tracking criminals from house to house were the reasons he donated 1000 brand new motorcycles to the Kano Command of the Nigeria Police.

Jibrin said this at the short ceremony to hand over the motorcycles.

He said: “These 1000 Motorcycles are just for Kano North and in the next few days, I’m coming back to give the ones for Kano South and Kano Central, this is because of my desire to see a thoroughly peaceful Kano with citizens regardless of their faith, doing their businesses.”

In a grand handing-over ceremony held at the Kano Police Headquarters in Bompai, Kano, Barau Jibrin, hinted: “This generous gesture aims to enhance policing in the state and support the Nigerian Police in their constitutional responsibilities of safeguarding lives and properties”.

To him, the donation was a demonstration of his commitment to supporting the Security Agencies in their efforts at maintaining law and order and ensuring that Nigerians live with one another in harmony and prosperity.

He emphasised that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is dedicated to fighting all forms of insecurity across the nation and the Government is right now on the top of Insecurities disturbing the nooks and crannies of the country.

