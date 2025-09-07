The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Kano State Chapter, has reportedly split over the purported expulsion of Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, a Federal lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the party crisis deepened after a faction loyal to former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, announced Jibrin’s expulsion.

The Chairman of the Kwankwasiyya-led faction, Hashim Dungurawa, accused him of engaging in anti-party activities and failing to pay the mandatory dues.

However, the Sunday Telegraph gathered that another factional Chairman in Kano State, Jibrin Doguwa, dismissed the move and insisted he remains the party’s authentic chairman.

Doguwa dismissed Jibrin’s expulsion as unlawful, insisting the decision was null and void.

Doguwa further defended Jibrin’s recent television interview, stressing that the lawmaker had not acted against the party’s interest.

READ ALSO

“I am the legitimate chairman of the party. This decision was made without our consent, so it has no effect,” he said.

“What Kofa said was not anti-party. Every politician has the right to move from one platform to another. Even President Bola Tinubu changed parties before becoming who he is today,” Doguwa said

The Chairman accused Dungurawa of overstepping his authority and cautioned that legal action would follow if the expulsions continued

“If Dungurawa does not stop this illegality, we will meet him in court,” he added.

Jibrin’s expulsion follows his recent hint at plans to defect from the NNPP.

Speaking on Channels TV, he said, “Anything can happen. I can leave NNPP, I can stay, and I can also return to APC, PDP, ADC, PRP, or anywhere I want.

“When I make decisions regarding that, people will know. It’s not surprising I did, and I told you, I am old enough to decide for myself.”