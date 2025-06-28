Jibrin, Hundreds Attend Dantata’s Funeral Prayers

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, alongside hundreds of Kano residents, on Saturday attended the funeral prayers held in absentia for late business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

The prayers, known in Islamic tradition as Salatul Gha’ib (funeral prayer in absentia), were led by the State Chairman of the Council of Ulamas, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, at the renowned Bin Abu Thalib Mosque located near the Audu Bako Secretariat.

The Council of Ulamas had earlier announced the special prayer session to honour Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died in Dubai at the age of 94. The prominent industrialist reportedly requested in his will to be buried in Medina, Saudi Arabia, near the grave of his late wife.

Given his towering legacy and philanthropic contributions spanning over 70 years, the Council said it found it necessary to organize the special funeral prayer in his absence to allow the Kano Muslim community to pay their last respects.

Speaking shortly after the prayer session, Senator Barau Jibrin described Dantata’s passing as a monumental loss not only to Kano but to Nigeria as a whole.

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata was widely known for his decades of philanthropy that touched the lives of millions. His legacy of service and generosity will forever be remembered,” he said, offering prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul.

The solemn gathering drew top dignitaries, religious scholars, and residents from across the state who came to honour the memory of one of Nigeria’s most influential and respected businessmen.