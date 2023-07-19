Jibore Foundation: Celebrating years of selfless service to humanity

The sprawling Oro-Ago community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State was agog and filled with an air of ecstasy and great excitement on May 25, 2023 as a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Jibore Impeccable Foundation (JIF), which is deeply committed to turning disability into ability, rolled out the drums to celebrate seven years of selfless service to humanity, God’s faithfulness and uncommon favour to the humanitarian Foundation. Ironically, the Foundation was founded by Mrs Joy Bolarin, who is also a physically challenged person, but had, through God’s grace and uncommon favour, sheer determination and dint of hard work, weathered the storm and succeeded in turning her disability into ability with monumental achievements to her credit.

Success

The Foundation’s success stories, among others, include the organisation of a widely applauded International Volunteers’ Day on December 5, 2022, the event Mrs Joy Bolarin, fondly called ‘Madam Jibore’ by her teeming admirers, described as a remarkable one that would linger in the memories of the Kwara disability community for long, adding that, at the epoch-making event, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) dexterously showcased their prowess and God-given talents which drew wide applauses from the audience who enthusiastically bought the products brought to the event venue by the disabled persons. She said: “At the occasion, there were many blind singers from within and outside the state; we also had blind trumpeters; blind drummers; while the other physically challenged persons became the cynosure of all eyes with their rhythmic dance steps.” Besides, New Telegraph’s checks revealed that the Foundation took up the arduous challenge of rehabilitating and restoring hope to an abandoned 40-year-old physically challenged man at Oyate in OroAgo, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, by employing a caregiver to look after him since 2019. Madam Jibore explained: “Intriguingly, the entire family members of the 40-yearold man have one form of disability or another and they too also enjoy the good work of the Foundation which also supported them financially and with foodstuffs to enable them live a healthy life that would enable them to exhibit their talents towards making them self-reliant.”

Advocacy

Mrs Bolarin further revealed that the Foundation is also deeply committed to advocacy, sensitisation and awareness creation by sponsoring radio sensitisation programmes, organising rallies in conjunction with school children to advocate against rape, violence and abuse against persons with disabilities, adding that in the area of education the Foundation is also doing fantastically well as it offered scholarships to a good number of blind students, including two children of a deaf man. This, she said, was aside from offering financial support to no fewer than five blind students, though it wasn’t full scholarships that were given to this category of disabled persons. “We also helped a deaf widow from Offa to pay her son’s current West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees. Besides, our Foundation assisted in offsetting the house rent of a stranded University of Ilorin blind student. The Foundation is also not left behind in the provision of healthcare services to women with disabilities. In fact, the Foundation paid hospital bills for the treatment of some disabled persons, including the caesarean operation carried out on a disabled woman during childbirth,” Mrs Bolarin added. According to her, the Foundation’s reach cuts across various states, including Kwara, Kogi, Oyo, and Zamfara, adding that the humanitarian support rendered by her Foundation ranged from medical, empowerment of various kinds, cash and food donations to educational support. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, Madam Jibore explained that over 30 people were fed by the Foundation, adding that in continuation of its good works towards reducing the negative effects of the pandemic on businesses owned by the PWDs, the Foundation empowered not a few, including Mrs Ibrahim Zainab, a spinal cord injury victim whose business collapsed as a result of the lockdown caused by the deadly pandemic.

Digital age

Realising that this is the digital age and digital marketing is now in vogue worldwide, Madam Jibore feels persons with disabilities should not be left behind on account of their conditions which, according to her, are not of their own making. Hence, she said her Foundation taught over 300 persons with disabilities digital marketing on their WhatsApp group platform, having realised the importance of correct mindset to be able to achieve greatness in life, She said: “Jibore Impeccable Foundation constantly engages the disability community in mindset reset activities to enable them develop positive mind-sets in building their capacity to maximise their potential in life. The list is endless because of massive impact driven activities of the foundation. “The various impact driven activities of the Foundation has attracted the attention of many people to our good works, this makes many people to build trust in us as they are ready to collaborate with us and support the Foundation’s initiatives, vision and mission. “I specifically want to encourage persons with disabilities to value and believe in themselves, their disability notwithstanding. They are to look beyond their challenges because there are acres of diamonds hidden in their disability, they should work on personal development to be able to maximise their God-given potential to enable them rule their world.” Mrs Bolarin, however, called on government at all levels, corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to always carry persons with disabilities along in all their programmes and activities, saying Inclusion of people with disabilities on every table decision making remains their greatest demand.

Polio

Reminiscing on her early life, Mrs Joy Bolarin, who was born on August 18, 1975 to the family of the Late Samuel Amuda Salami and Mrs Victoria Folaranmi Salami in Oro-Ago in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, narrated her life’s struggle with a disabled leg. She said: “Though I was born perfectly alright, I grew up with a disabled leg as a result of polio infection, coupled with poor medical treatment. I was sick then and diagnosed with polio at the age of two. Despite my parents’ swift response to my ailment, I still was not able to escape its effect on my development as I crawled for many years until I eventually started limping. I couldn’t walk properly due to the affected leg. “My passionate parents took me to some hospitals on countless occasions to see if there could be a remedy for my condition. After many treatments and injections, I could walk without any aid or help, albeit with so much pain and difficulty. I couldn’t walk perfectly with the affected leg. All my parents’ efforts to help me regain my perfect posture were fruitless. “In 1981, I started my primary school education at the Universal Primary Education School in Oro-Ago but it wasn’t an easy one due to my physical condition as I fell down numerous times, and I sometimes had to depend on friends for help. “Nonetheless, my challenge didn’t stop me from being intelligent and responsible in class as I was one of the top students in the school throughout my time. Despite all odds, I completed my primary education in 1987 and proceeded to Christian Commercial College (CCC) Oro-Ago for my Junior Secondary School education. But in October 1993, I lost my highly supportive father before I could complete my secondary school education. Life became tougher for my mum who had to sell Akara (beans cake) to cater for us, the children. “I almost stopped my academic career due to financial difficulties and hardship but one of my secondary school teachers encouraged me and I finally finished my SSS education in 1994. To the glory of God, I completed my College of Education programme in 2001 amid intense challenges caused by my leg.”

Challenges

Narrating her nasty experience searching for job after her NCE programme, she said her disabled leg cost her many job opportunities because hiring managers were not ready to give her a chance due to her condition. She added: “I applied for a teaching position in a reputable school in Ibadan in 2002, and I passed the written test. I was shortlisted for an oral interview, and I was in high spirits following my impressive performance during the written test. Unfortunately, the headmistress conducting the interview denied me the job because I lacked five working years’ experience. When I complained at the office of the proprietress, it was then I knew that my disability was responsible for my inability to secure the job.” Madam Jibore, no doubt, is a woman with disability, but with an unstoppable spirit, a goal-getter and a friend of downtrodden that passionately believes that disability is not a liability and must not be allowed to limit or deter one’s greatness. Notwithstanding the hurdles and challenges life threw at her, she refused to give up and, today, she has emerged a stronger woman.