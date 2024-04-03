JGM Nat’l Squash Tourney: N1m Prize Money Up For Grab

The monetary prize money totalling N1 million will be at stake as the JGM U-19 and U-16 Boys and Girls National Squash Tournament take centre stage at the Ibadan Recreation Club from Wednesday, April 3.

According to the Tournament Director, Debo Ogunmuyiwa, this year’s tournament is being held in conjunction with the Nigeria Squash Federation, the Oyo State Squash Association, and the Ibadan Recreation Club.

In addition to the main competition, there will be a special side attraction featuring the four best-ranked squash players in Nigeria: Gabriel Olufumilayo, Kehinde Samuel, Abel Shedrack, and Faruq Suleiman.

Registration for the tournament closed last Thursday with over 120 entries received, though Ogunmuyiwa hinted the number will be slightly reduced after a final review.

The tournament will provide meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) for all participants and officials throughout the event, and there will even be an after-party to celebrate the competition.

According to the tournament director, monetary prizes totalling N1m will be awarded, with everyone reaching the round of 16 or above receiving a payout.

“The prize money is equal across the sexes. Nobody will come for the tournament and not go home with a package. We have a squash package for them.

The JGM Squash Tournament boasts a history of steady growth.

Originally starting as a clinic for a small group five years ago, it evolved into a tournament for Southwest states and has now become a sanctioned national tournament.

From the full schedule already released, some of the interesting opening day fixtures have Joshua Daniel facing Ejiro Godspower in the U-19 Boys category.

The U-16 boys’ Preliminary Round will feature Damilare Awe against Bright Monday.

For the Girls U-19 category, Deborah Idowu and Adesewa Adedeji will be battling for supremacy in another interesting opening-day fixture.

With its focus on inclusivity, exciting competition, and rewarding both achievement and participation, the JGM National Squash Tournament promises to be a major event for the sport in Nigeria.