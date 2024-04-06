JGM Nat’l Squash Tourney: Finalists Emerge As Competition Ends Saturday

The finalists of the 2nd edition of the JGM U-16 and U-19 Boys and Girls National Squash Tournament held in Ibadan Recreation Club have emerged as the competition comes to a close on Saturday, April 6.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that on the U-16 Girls, Ahisat AbdulRaheem will face off against Zainab Ishola while the U-19 Girls final will be between Khadija AbdulRaheem and Awawu Balogun.

To get to the final, AbdulRaheem defeated Loveth Balogun 3-1 with Ishola beating Chioma Ude 3-0 in the semifinal.

It was a family affair in the semifinal of the U-19 Girls where Ahisat, who already qualified for the U-16 final, and her sister, Khadija AbdulRaheem played the semifinal with the senior Khadija getting the upper hand in a 3-0 win. Balogun defeated Delight Allison 3-2 to qualify for the final.

In the U-16 Boys, Shuaib Giwa defeated Muhibudeen Shehu 3-0 to set up a final match against Matthew Yusuf, who beat Mitchell Etuk-Udo 3-0.

It will be a final between Dominion Utukpe and Samuel Nduka-Uba in the U-19 Boys after wins against Shuaib Giwa and Samuel Nduka respectively.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Tournament Director, Debo Ogunmuyiwa, said the turnout was impressive, “There are over 12 states in attendance,” he added.

“The tournament is going on smoothly, the players are having an exciting time, we have seen improvements amongst many players, and the level of play has improved tremendously amongst both sexes.

“There have been upsets and surprises by some players in all the categories and we are happy with and appreciate the support gotten from the officials of the tournament; spectators attending in large numbers both from within Oyo State and outside Oyo State.”