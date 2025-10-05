JETOUR Backs NAJA’s 2025 Training Workshop On AI, Smart Mobility

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) has unveiled plans for its 2025 Annual Training Summit, set to take place on Friday, October 10, 2025 in Lagos.

Themed “AI Automotive Reporting: Smart Cars, Smart Stories,” the one-day event aims to equip Nigerian auto journalists with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the fast-evolving landscape of automotive technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The summit is being supported by JETOUR Mobility Services and Tech365, marking a strategic partnership that reinforces NAJA’s commitment to future-proofing automotive journalism in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Rasheed Bisiriyu, noted that this year’s edition will spotlight the intersection of journalism, smart mobility, and artificial intelligence. According to him, participants will benefit from sessions led by seasoned facilitators drawn from both the tech and auto sectors.

Among the lead speakers is Mr. Wale Olajumoke, Head of Training at Tech365, an educational technology firm known for delivering in-demand skills across AI, data analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and software engineering.

Also featured on the speaker lineup is Mr. Henry Ojelu, an experienced journalist with Vanguard Newspapers, who will offer practical insights into the application of AI tools in modern news reporting, especially within the automotive beat.

Explaining the goals of the summit, Bisiriyu said the training will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of AI-powered automotive technologies and their implications for journalism.

“We are preparing journalists to report effectively on smart mobility, autonomous driving, and connected vehicles. It’s about improving the depth, accuracy, and creativity in auto reporting,” he said.

The event is expected to draw key industry stakeholders, including automakers, distributors, tech solution providers, and mobility startups, all of whom will offer hands-on perspectives on the future of transportation in Nigeria and globally.

Chairman of NAJA, Mr. Theodore Opara, hailed the initiative as both “timely and strategic,” emphasizing that artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic ideal but an urgent necessity in both newsrooms and the auto industry.

“The way vehicles are being designed, marketed, and operated is evolving rapidly. Journalists need to evolve too. This training will empower auto journalists to understand and report on these changes more effectively,” he said.

Opara further stressed the importance of digital tools for fact-checking, data analysis, and multimedia storytelling, noting that AI should be seen as a tool for empowerment rather than a threat.

“The ability to interpret autonomous vehicle data, review smart car reports, and explore mobility platforms will give our journalists a global edge,” he added.

Strengthening Nigeria’s Auto Journalism Ecosystem

NAJA reiterated that the training summit is one of its flagship professional development programs, designed to build capacity, foster industry collaboration, and support the growth of Nigeria’s automotive sector.

The 2025 edition promises not just to inform but to transform the role of auto journalists in the digital era—equipping them with the tools to tell smarter stories about smarter cars.