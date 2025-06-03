JetBlue, United Announce Blue Sky, Unique Consumer Collaboration

Share

JetBlue and United have announced Blue Sky, a new and unique collaboration that gives customers of both airlines even more options to find flights that fit their plans as well as new opportunities to earn and use MileagePlus miles and TrueBlue points across both airlines.

“This collaboration with United is a bold step forward for the industry — one that brings together two customer-focused airlines to deliver more choices for travelers and value across our networks,” said Joanna Geraghty, CEO of JetBlue.

“United’s global reach perfectly complements JetBlue’s East Coast leisure network, and significantly expands the options and benefits for TrueBlue members, no matter where in the world they are traveling.

This is a clear win for our customers and crew members, and supports our JetForward strategy,” she said. “Blue Sky reflects our airlines’ shared focus on innovation and the customer experience,” said United CEO Scott Kirby.

“The JetBlue brand is tied to a great product and under Joanna’s leadership the airline continues to deliver for customers.

We’re always looking for ways to give our MileagePlus members even more value and benefits and this collaboration gives them new, unique ways to use their hard-earned miles and find options that fit their schedule.

Plus, our employees are really excited about United’s return to JFK for the longer-term and we’re all looking forward to starting up flights very soon,” Scott added.

JetBlue and United will continue to manage and price their networks independently, including the launch of new routes, frequencies and promotions.

